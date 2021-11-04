Lawmakers give final OK to congressional, legislative maps

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Legislature has given final approval to new legislative, school board and congressional district lines.

Lawmakers took the final votes on the designs Wednesday. The maps now go to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

If approved they will be used in the 2022 elections — if not blocked by the courts. The maps expected to maintain Republicans’ six-to-one edge in the congressional delegation and easy supermajority at the Statehouse.

Democrats unsuccessfully sought the creation of a swing congressional district that would be competitive between the two parties.