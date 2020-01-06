Jefferson County CFO resigns, search begins for replacement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Chief Financial Officer John Henry has resigned. Jefferson County announced that Henry’s position at the county will conclude at the end of January, and he will begin work as a CFO for the American Public Transportation Association (APTA).

“Many citizens don’t realize what a great job John Henry has done for Jefferson County,” said County Manager and CEO Tony Petelos. “He has built the County financial reserves, which resulted in an improvement in our bond ratings, putting us on solid financial footing for the future. It was no easy task and he did it facing a tremendous amount of pressure. We are going to miss him but wish him well.”

County Revenue Director Travis A. Hulsey will serve as interim CFO.

