BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Any plans for the Republican majority are at a standstill as of Tuesday night until the U.S. House of Representatives can agree on a new Speaker of the House.

CBS 42 Political Analyst Steve Flowers says two Alabama representatives will likely back California representative Kevin McCarthy for the spot. Flowers said representatives Mike Rogers and Robert Aderholt are both in line for positions on committees.

“That’s how speakers are elected,” Flowers said. “People commit to the speaker if you make me chairman of the armed service committee or you make my vice chairman of appropriations.”

With a slim majority of Republicans in the house, Flowers said they will have to see eye-to-eye to have 218 votes for one candidate.

“Those 19 or 20 people who are bomb throwers, right-winged people, they really don’t want to be on committees, they really don’t care, they just want to be bomb throwers,” Flowers said. “This needs to be resolved and it needs to be resolved pretty quickly because we don’t have a functioning congress without this.”

Flowers said Rogers is in line to be chair of the Armed Service Committee and Representative Robert Aderholt is in line to be a chairman of the Appropriations Committee. The House will reconvene at noon (EST) Wednesday.