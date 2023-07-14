BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Lawmakers will start a special session Monday in Montgomery, Alabama, to redraw Alabama’s congressional map under court order from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter (R – District 24) said that his understanding is somewhere between 80 and 100 maps have been drawn for consideration.

“We’ll be working to narrow those down,” Ledbetter said. “I know the committee has been working on that … I expect that they will try to narrow it down, maybe to less than ten.”

Ledbetter said some will not qualify because of the percentages required in each district or because of where they came from. Ledbetter said they have received maps from around the world, from as far away as France and New Zealand.

“They’ll narrow it down to what they think’s the best, and then they’ll go from there,” Ledbetter said.

The deadline for the decision is Friday, July 21. Ledbetter said if a decision is not made by then, the courts will draw one for Alabama.

“That’s something I don’t think we want,” Ledbetter said. “I think Alabamians and the voices of people that serve them should be the ones that draw it.”