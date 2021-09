A National Guardsman stands patrol outside the border barrier in Del Rio, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, near the base of the Del Rio International Bridge. The bridge remained closed for a third day and U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said they were making headway in controlling the migrant surge reducing the encampment under the bridge to 12,662 migrants. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photo)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a letter along with 25 other governors to President Biden, requesting urgent action be taken at the southern border and requesting a meeting within 15 days.

On Monday, Ivey tweeted her concerns about activity at the border and what should be done.

There’s a crisis at the southern border, plain & simple. My fellow govs & I’ve sent state resources, yet we’ve seen no action from @POTUS & @VP. National security is critical. 8 months of unenforced borders places us all at risk. It’s past time we address this crisis. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/Vh2qupzOYi — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) September 20, 2021

To read the full letter, click here.