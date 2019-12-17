Gov.Ivey awards grants to help Jefferson County domestic violence victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Jefferson County municipalities and a nonprofit organization that provide services for domestic violence have received a total of $164,264 in grant money.

The Bessemer Cut-Off Advocacy Center received $90,000 of the grant money and will receive local matching funds of $30,000 to supplement the grant. The center will continue the Bessmer Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit that “supports victims of domestic violence who are involved in the criminal justice system and collaborates with law enforcement and other agencies to ensure they receive support while holding abusers responsible for their actions.”

The city of Birmingham will receive $59,356 of the grant money and will work through the Birmingham Municipal Court. Local matching funds of $19,785 will supplement the grant.

The city of Irondale will purchase cameras and accessories to collect evidence for the prosecution in domestic violence cases and provide community resources to victims like referrals and guidance with court dates. Along with matching funds of $4,969 to supplement the grant, the municipality is receiving a $14,907 grant.

“Those who have suffered from abuse deserve justice for the crimes committed against them,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the work of the staff members of these organizations who are dedicated to helping those who’ve been victimized and are working to make sure those responsible face consequences for their actions.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Justice Department.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA share a commitment to helping organizations that provide services for victims of domestic violence and work diligently to prosecute abusers,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Our partnerships help to protect victims from further abuse and allow continued access to vital care and assistance.”

