Former President Trump to hold rally in Cullman Aug. 21

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Republican Party has announced that former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Cullman on Aug. 21.

According to a press release from Trump’s website, the former president will be holding the rally at York Family Farms at 7 p.m.

“This rally marks President Trump’s further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s Administration,” the press release said.

John Wahl, chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, released the following statement on Trump’s visit to Cullman:

“The Alabama Republican Party is thrilled that President Trump is coming to Alabama and holding a rally in conjunction with our annual Summer Meeting. We all know that there is a special relationship between President Trump and the people of Alabama, and I am incredibly excited to be part of bringing him back to our state. It has been an absolute pleasure working with the Trump Team since the end of February to make this visit possible. August 21st is going to be an exciting and memorable night for the State of Alabama.”