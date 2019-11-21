Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions talks Senate 2020 and President Trump

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions joined Art and Alissa on the CBS 42 Morning News to share his expectations for running in the Senate 2020 race.

Here are some highlights from this morning’s interview:

“It’s the people seat of Alabama,” Sessions said in the opening of the interview.

Why Jeff Sessions over Doug Jones?

“It’s going to take a strong campaign, a good solid republican with a proven record to guarantee a victory. I think [Doug Jones] is not in tune with the voters of Alabama and I think he can be beaten,” explained Sessions.

Sessions endorsing Trump in 2016

Sessions views on Trump:

“The people of Alabama like him, and he is very popular here. I support him because he is popular because he’s strong and people appreciate his advocacy. I think it’s because of the issues. The things I was fighting for before he ran. I saw him and saw some ability in him and I was the first senator to endorse him,” Sessions said. “He has put forth fabulous judges.”

Trump and Russia

“I don’t regret [endorsing Trump] it was never about me. I don’t have any sense of returning to Washington to fight any of those battles. That has happened. I would be in the Senate and we would be advocating for the basic agenda that President Trump has advanced,” Session said. “The president needs an advocate and a friend.”

How is it for Alabama to get a Republican back into the Senate?

Sessions explained, “These are the more significant [elections] than what people think. This seat could indeed be the seat that determines the majority (in congress).”

