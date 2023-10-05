MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Federal judges selected Alabama’s new congressional map in a court order that came down Thursday morning.

Of the three maps in consideration, federal judges ultimately selected remedial map 3 (seen above). The decision comes after the Supreme Court denied Alabama’s request for emergency relief, which asked the court to allow the state’s Republican-approved congressional map to take effect.

The new map is intended to remedy the dilution of Black voting power in the state, as Alabama has just one majority Black district out of seven in a state with more than 25% Black voters.

All three of the special master’s proposed maps had at least 50% Black voting age (BVAP) population in District 7 and between 49 and 50% in District 2. The plan passed by GOP lawmakers during a July special session had District 2 at 40%.

According to court documents “the Alabama Secretary of State is ORDERED to administer Alabama’s upcoming congressional elections according to the Special Master’s Remedial Plan 3.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated shortly.