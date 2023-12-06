UNITED STATES (WIAT) — According to a poll conducted by the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics (IOP), “young Americans” (ages 18 to 29) appear less likely to vote in 2024 than they did in the last presidential election.

The Fall 2023 Harvard Youth Poll surveyed 2,098 18-to-29-year-olds through English and Spanish interviews conducted between October 23 and November 6, 2023.

The poll results, which were released on Tuesday, found that the number of young Americans who “definitely” plan on voting for president has decreased from 57% (in 2020) to 49%.

Notably, most of the drop-off stems from Republican and independent-minded youth. The poll reported the following:

Democrats (Fall 2019: 68% “definitely vote,” Fall 2023: 66%)

Republicans (Fall 2019: 66%, Fall 2023: 56%)

Independent/Unaffiliated (Fall 2019: 41%, Fall 2023: 31%)

Furthermore, voting intention fell 16% among young Hispanic Americans, 12% among young Black Americans and 5% in young White Americans.

Women (Fall 2019: 56%, Fall 2023: 47%) also indicated they are less likely to vote than men (Fall 2019: 59%, Fall 2023: 52%) in 2024.

In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup of Biden versus Trump, the results were as follows: 48% said they would vote for Biden, 33% said they would vote for Trump, 9% said they do not know and 10% said they would not vote.

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Joe Manchin and Cornel West were introduced as alternatives, Biden, Trump and Kennedy were ranked as the three favorites, respectively.

Interestingly, the poll reported that independent candidates took more votes from Biden’s share of the two-way vote than Trump’s.

The poll also showcased its findings on how young Americans feel about their financial status, labor unions, AI, abortion, reproductive health care and more.

The Fall 2023 Harvard Youth Poll can be found in its entirety here.