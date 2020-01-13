Democrat Cory Booker ends his presidential bid after polling and fundraising struggles

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential contender Cory Booker poses for photos after a black men’s round table on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Cory Booker ends his presidential bid after polling and fundraising struggles.

Booker announced his campaign submission on social media, stating,

” It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events