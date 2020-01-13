Democratic presidential contender Cory Booker poses for photos after a black men’s round table on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Cory Booker ends his presidential bid after polling and fundraising struggles.

Booker announced his campaign submission on social media, stating,

” It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.”



To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

