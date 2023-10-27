BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn was elected as the new city council president during a special session Friday morning.

Initially, O’Quinn (D5) was named city council president during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled session with four votes. However, the city clerk and city attorney later said that vote was invalid due to a procedural error. With all nine council members voting, a winner could only be named if a candidate received five of the votes.

During Friday’s special meeting, the council revoted at the Boutwell Auditorium at 9:30 a.m., resulting in the election of O’Quinn as president with 5 votes. He was up against Wardine Alexander, who was nominated by Councilor Clinton P. Woods and received 3 votes. There was one abstention.