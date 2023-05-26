BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A bill that would outlaw doxing in Alabama has passed both houses of the legislature and awaits signature from the houses’ presiding officers.

The bill, HB 287, was filed by Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Citronelle, and was first read to the House on April 11. A first violation would be a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail, with further violations being Class C felonies, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Doxing, as defined in the bill, has three qualifying points which are as follows:

First, an individual must electronically publish, post, or provide personal identifying information of another individual, law enforcement officer, firefighter or public servant.

Second, the individual whose information has been released has to have been harassed, harmed or impeded from performing their governmental function as a result of the information being disseminated.

Third, it must be proven that the individual who released the information had intended that others will use that information to harass, harm or impede that other individual.

According to the bill, “personal identifying information” includes, but is not limited to a home address, photographs or information of the victim’s children and any other information that would enable the victim to be located, contacted, harassed, threatened or harmed.

If passed, the bill will go into effect Aug. 1, 2023.

The bill will require a new increased expenditure of local funds. However, the bill is excluded from further requirements under Section 111.05 of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, as the bill defines a new crime.