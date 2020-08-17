Biden’s choice of Harris to be a big storyline as DNC begins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Democratic National Convention begins Monday and Joe Biden’s choice of California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate will be a big storyline throughout the week’s events.

The former vice president announced his choice last week, making Harris the first black woman and Indian American to run for Vice President. CBS 42 Political Analyst Steve Flowers says it’s a great choice.

“She’s very well qualified to be vice president,” Flowers said. “But she also is a good political choice. She gives vibrancy to Biden’s candidacy as being a younger, more vibrant candidate and also, more importantly, she energizes the base.”

Flowers said that’s important because of how polarized the country is right now. He said only about 10 states are realistically up for grabs and the race will likely be determined by those states. So energizing the party’s base in those states is key.

Alabama, however, is not one of those states. Flowers said the state will likely vote Republican, as expected. So the choice of Harris probably won’t make a difference in the presidential race here. But it could help Sen. Doug Jones in his bid to keep his U.S. Senate seat.

“It helps his candidacy,” Flowers said. “Because it energizes African-American female voters, which he’s got to have at a high level if he has a chance to win.”

Jones, who’s facing Republican Tommy Tuberville, is among the speakers at the Democratic National Convention. He’ll speak tonight along with many other big names.

“To be there, just to be seen and I think right there at the end after [former] Gov. (John) Kasich from Ohio and just before my friend [Sen.] Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Michelle Obama. It’s a real honor for me and I’m excited for the possibility,” Jones said.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will speak Tuesday as part of a keynote address by 17 up-and-comers in the Democratic Party.

