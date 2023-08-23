MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — With the first Republican presidential debate happening tonight, there are questions over whether Alabama will host any future debates.

Candidate Nikki Haley reportedly said in July while speaking in New Hampshire that the third debate would be in Alabama.

The Alabama Republican Party has not confirmed that nor has the Republican National Committee made any official announcement.

ALGOP Chairman John Wahl is in Milwaukee to attend the debate. CBS 42 asked Wahl whether the ALGOP is working with the RNC to bring a debate here.

“I am a big supporter of having the RNC bring a debate to Alabama,” he said. “It’s something I’m constantly talking about, encouraging, and we’ll just have to wait and see where that’s going and hopefully, we can get one here in Alabama.”

When asked if there was any announcement coming soon, he said no comment.

As for tonight’s debate, Wahl said he thinks Alabama voters will be looking to see who they can trust. He expects candidates will all discuss similar issues like reducing inflation and limiting government but said that might not be enough to stand out.

“The number one issue I look at is, can any of these candidates build a trust factor with the Republican primary voter,” Wahl said.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers said the absence of former President Donald Trump onstage will likely give lesser-known candidates a spotlight.

“Those other candidates, notwithstanding Desantis, are totally unknown. So it gives them a chance to break out,” Flowers said.

Flowers also said he’s skeptical about a debate coming to Alabama, since it’s not a swing state.

“Wisconsin’s one of the true six or eight swing states. That’s what you’re trying to win. It doesn’t matter whether you have the debate in Alabama or not. Alabama’s going to vote Republican,” Flowers said.

In order for candidates to qualify for the debate, the RNC required they each poll at least one percent in certain polls, have at least 40,000 donors and must pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee.

Alabama’s primary election day is March 5.