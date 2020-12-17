Alabama US Rep Mo Brooks leads ‘election fraud hearings’ request ahead of electoral vote count

FILE – In this March 22, 2017 file photo, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. is interviewed on Capitol Hill in Washington. Brooks is using audio of last month’s shooting involving GOP Whip Steve Scalise and other Republican congressmen in a campaign ad touting his support for gun rights (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Republican U.S. Rep Mo Brooks, who has served the state’s fifth district since 2011, and some of his GOP colleagues have requested “election fraud hearings” ahead of the U.S. electoral vote count in January.

Rep. Brooks tweeted Thursday morning that 18 of his fellow GOP U.S. House members joined him in requesting “election fraud hearings ahead of the Jan 6th Electoral College vote submissions.” The letter was sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and various House and Senate committee chairs.

18 House colleagues joined me in sending a letter to @senatemajldr, @SpeakerPelosi, and various House & Senate committee chairs seeking election fraud hearings ahead of the Jan 6th Electoral College vote submissions. pic.twitter.com/IcRvZ5pSED — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 17, 2020

“Under the Constitution and federal statues, Congress is responsible for resolving all federal election contests for President, the Senate, and the House,” Rep. Brooks tweeted. “Our letter requests the recipients do their jobs & conduct voter fraud & election theft hearings & investigations so that Congressmen & Senators will be better informed when Congress faces questions about the legitimacy of various federal elections held on November 3, 2020.”

The signees include: Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05), Congressman Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03), Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03), Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07), Congressman Paul Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ-04), Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13), Congressman Lance Gooden (TX-05), Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36), Congressman Bob Gibbs (OH-07), Congressman Ralph Norman (SC-05), Congressman Gregory Steube (FL-17), Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10), Congressman Mike Kelly (PA-16), Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01), Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14), Congressman Scott DesJarlais (TN-04), Congressman Mike Garcia (CA-25).

View the letter in its entirety below: