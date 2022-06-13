MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Auditor Jim Zeigler and State Representative Wes Allen will go head-to-head in next week’s runoff for Alabama Secretary of State. Zeigler won about 43% of the vote in the primary; Allen won about 40%.

Zeigler stopped at a senior center in Clanton today where he shared with voters why he’s running for Secretary of State.

Zeigler says his record as auditor shows he’s a “watchman” over state government, noting he filed the initial ethics complaint against former Gov. Robert Bentley.

“If actions speak louder than words, then Jim Zeigler should be the Secretary of State,” Zeigler said.

Zeigler says if elected he’d work to increase voter turnout and ensure Alabama’s elections are secure.



“I would serve as the watchman for election integrity against ballot harvesting, against election manipulation, against all mail-in balloting, against all of these liberal reforms that are being pushed that could be manipulated,” Zeigler said.

Challenger Wes Allen is a current state representative and has spent ten years as a Pike County probate judge, learning the ins and outs of local election operations.

“I know what it’s like to work with the circuit clerks and with the sheriffs and board of registrars and poll workers. I’ve done it start to finish. I think that’s what the voters want. They want somebody with experience who’s going to stand strong — to make sure we have good election security, election integrity and transparency,” Allen said.

As a lawmaker, Allen touts his work sponsoring and passing bills banning curbside voting and private money in elections.

“There’s nobody else in this race with more experience as a probate judge running elections and as a state legislator that’s prepared on day one to step in that office and be the next Republican Secretary of State,” Allen said.

Both Zeigler and Allen will attend a Q&A event hosted by the Eagle Forum Monday night in Gardendale to further share their message with voters.