BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (Hoover) is one of nine Republicans running for House speaker.

Alabama’s sixth congressional district representative released a statement Sunday announcing his bid for the position. Palmer was first elected to the House in 2014 and is the chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee.

According to CBS News, House Republicans have been attempting to elect a speaker since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) was removed from the position in a House vote Oct. 3. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (La.) received a speaker nomination Oct. 11 but withdrew a day later. Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) was nominated next but was dropped Friday after losing his third ballot.

CBS News stated the other eight Republican representatives who are candidates for speaker of the House are Jack Bergman (Mich.), Byron Donalds (Fla.), Tom Emmer (Minn.), Kevin Hern (Okla.), Mike Johnson (La.), Dan Meuser (Pa.), Austin Scott (Ga.) and Pete Sessions (Texas).

Below is Palmer’s statement regarding his decision to run for speaker: