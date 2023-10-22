BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (Hoover) is one of nine Republicans running for House speaker.
Alabama’s sixth congressional district representative released a statement Sunday announcing his bid for the position. Palmer was first elected to the House in 2014 and is the chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee.
According to CBS News, House Republicans have been attempting to elect a speaker since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) was removed from the position in a House vote Oct. 3. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (La.) received a speaker nomination Oct. 11 but withdrew a day later. Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) was nominated next but was dropped Friday after losing his third ballot.
CBS News stated the other eight Republican representatives who are candidates for speaker of the House are Jack Bergman (Mich.), Byron Donalds (Fla.), Tom Emmer (Minn.), Kevin Hern (Okla.), Mike Johnson (La.), Dan Meuser (Pa.), Austin Scott (Ga.) and Pete Sessions (Texas).
Below is Palmer’s statement regarding his decision to run for speaker:
Because of reckless government policies, Americans across the country are struggling to make ends meet, to afford groceries, gas, and other everyday necessities. Families are worried about the safety of their children because our cities are riddled with crime, and fentanyl is flooding across our borders. Americans are anxious about the future because out-of-control spending threatens to bankrupt our nation. Additionally, weak leadership has jeopardized our national security.
All of this is happening at a time when our nation is the most divided it has been in nearly 160 years.
If we ignore these issues, America will decline into the footnotes of history. This doesn’t need to be our future, but how do we change our course? It starts with steady, conservative leadership.
That’s what Republicans can offer the country, if we come together and unite behind new leadership and a common vision in the House of Representatives focusing on the things that matter to the American people. The things that matter to our future.
The Republican majority must be willing to make the reforms necessary to ensure fiscal responsibility and restore people’s faith in their government – and in us as their elected representatives. We cannot do this until we are united as Republicans and get back to serving the people who sent us to Washington to defend and advance their interests and not our own.
The American people are desperate for authentic leadership, leaders who will work to move the nation forward. As Republicans, we must show a contrast. There is a distinct difference between our vision for a prosperous and strong America and the vision of the Democrats that has done so much harm. This is why I decided to step forward in the race for Speaker of the House. To do what I can to put our differences behind us and unite Republicans behind a clear path forward, so we can do our job for the benefit of the American people.U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover)