MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s redistricting committee heard from the public Thursday in the final hearing before the special session starts Monday.

While the committee did not indicate which map they may support next week, they took plenty of comment from the public.

Prior to the public hearing portion, there was some tension between Republicans and Democrats on the committee.

A comment from Co-Chair Chris Pringle (R- Mobile) referring to maps supported by Democrats as “y’all’s map” prompted Democrat lawmakers to question whether their input would be seriously considered in the process.

“I wasn’t aware that this was a ‘y’all process’ and I thought we had a court order where we were trying to build a map that we were all supposed to be working on,” Rep. Chris England (D- Tuscaloosa) said.

After some back and forth, the public hearing kicked off. Several speakers urged lawmakers to keep their communities intact.

“The wiregrass is an area that needs to stay together and stay with Montgomery,” Newton Councilwoman Belinda Thomas said.

Former Dothan Mayor Mike Schmitz said that if they are moved west, he believes Houston and Dothan County will lose their voice and vote.

“And you think we’re going to let you split us up? You’ve got another thing coming,” said Ronald Jackson, who self-identified as a former state lawmaker.

Others spoke in support of what’s being called the VRA Plaintiffs Remedial Map. One of the plaintiffs in the Supreme Court Case Allen v. Milligan, Evan Milligan, said lawmakers have the chance to make history in supporting that plan, which includes two majority Black districts.

“Please consider how you can design a map that can allow us to serve at the federal level,” Milligan said.

The entire legislature will have a say in these maps starting next week.