MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville is facing criticism this week over his comments regarding white nationalism, or the belief that the white race is superior to all others.

Tuberville has said he is against racism, but his recent comments have sparked controversy.

During a CNN appearance Monday, he refused to call white nationalists racists. He walked back on that comment Tuesday, telling reporters in the U.S. Capitol that white nationalists are racists.

Alabama Democratic Party Chairman Randy Kelley said overall, it’s a bad look for the state.

“Embarrassing,” Kelley said. “We’ve always had this real racist stigma wherever you go, wherever you travel… Looks like we could be much more intentional about who we elect.”

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said in a statement the party fully supports Tuberville, saying:

“Senator Tuberville made it clear in his interview that he condemns all racism, but also opposes people being mislabeled as white nationals. Conservatives across the country are sick and tired of liberals mischaracterizing them as such. We all condemn these activities, but no one should be falsely labeled. We are the party that fought to end slavery in the 1800’s, stood for civil rights in the 1960’s, and continues to fight for individual liberties to this day. We will not sit back and allow the Democrats to redefine the Republican Party’s record on freedom and civil liberties, and are proud to speak out on behalf of those without a voice.”

Political analyst Steve Flowers said this is one of a series of faux paus the senior senator has made since taking office.

“Poor old Tuberville, bless his heart, is just naive to politics,” Flowers said. “I don’t think he knew as an old white man that white nationalist has a defined meaning.”

Flowers said the comments might damage the state’s image but probably won’t impact Alabama’s power in the Senate.

“Tuberville has less than two years in the Senate,” Flowers said. “So, it doesn’t really hurt our power because we ain’t got it anyway.”

Tuberville will be up for re-election in four years.

His office was contacted for further comment and but did not reply by the time of this article’s publication.