MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama lawmakers are heading into the last day of the special session with two different maps.

Democrats said neither plan will give Black voters the chance to elect their candidate of choice.

Both House and Senate committees Thursday voted to adopt the maps their own chambers passed, so lawmakers are headed to conference committee — meaning members of both houses will be appointed to one group to work out the differences.

“Do I think we’ll come up with a map? Oh yeah, we’ll definitely come out with something,” Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre) said.

That something right now is to be determined. Sen. Pro Tem Greg Reed (R-Jasper) told reporters it will likely be a compromise between the House and Senate plans.

Both of those have one majority Black district and a second so-called opportunity district. The House’s second district has 42% Black voting age population. The Senate plan has 38%.

Democrats all week have denounced both maps, saying Black voters won’t have the opportunity to elect their candidate of choice if they’re not in the majority of that district.

“We just can’t find the numbers where 38% of African American votes will give us that opportunity,” Sen. Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) said.

Republicans said it’s less clear what the court asked for in creating a second district.

“Much of this is speculative as to what they meant, what their thoughts were,” Reed said. “We don’t have that much definitive detail about what we’re going to do.”

Reed said in coming up with the final map, lawmakers will focus on factors like compactness and keeping communities of interest together.

Singleton said he doesn’t think Republicans have listened to their concerns throughout the process.

“They don’t respect what it is we have to say,” Singleton said. “But yet, still, they say they’re my friends. So at the end of the day, I’m looking for someone to say hey let’s make this right. But other than that, we’re going to have to let the court do the right thing.”

Lawmakers have a Friday court deadline to agree on one map. After that, federal judges will hold a hearing Aug. 14 to decide whether the map stands, or if they’ll appoint a third party to draw the lines.