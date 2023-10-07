BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s congressional delegation and governor issued statements supporting Israel following Hamas militants launching a surprise attack on the country early morning Saturday.

According to The Associated Press, Hamas fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip. Israeli media announced at least 250 people were killed.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel is at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza. The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 232 people were killed in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu said the war against Hamas will take time.

Israel has had a blockade over Gaza since 2007 when Hamas gained control over the territory. The enemies have fought four wars since then.

Below are statements from Alabama’s congressional delegation and governor:

Sen. Katie Britt:

“Alongside countless others across our nation, my family and I are praying for the people of Israel today. The barrage of barbaric terrorist attacks unleashed on Israel by ground, sea, and air is truly unprecedented in our time. I join my fellow Alabamians and Americans in condemning this heinous assault by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists on innocent Israeli children, women, and men. Alabama and the United States stands with Israel – our greatest ally, friend, and partner.

“What the world is watching today is both tragic and foreseeable. Strength deters war, while weakness invites it. The Biden Administration since January 2021 has consistently empowered and enabled our greatest adversaries, including Iran – Israel’s sworn enemy.

“Make no mistake—the people of Israel are paying the devastating price for President Biden’s $6 billion ransom payment to Iran. That disastrous deal was announced by the Administration on the anniversary of 9/11, and now Israel is facing its own 9/11 at the hands of Iranian proxies. The Biden Administration’s appeasement put blood in the water, and now it has more blood on its hands.

“Peace will only come through strength. In the face of growing hostile aggression, it is past time for this Administration to hold our adversaries accountable. The stability of the region and world, the security of our own homeland, and the safety of our communities and families depends on it.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville:

“Israel has every right to defend itself and respond to these vicious terrorist attacks with overwhelming force. The Iran-backed terrorist attacks on Israel are completely unacceptable. Israel has every right to respond with force. The United States and Alabama stand firmly with Israel as they defend themselves against these barbaric terrorist attacks.”

Gov. Kay Ivey:

“The heinous terrorist attacks on Israel — a great ally of our country — must be stopped. Israel is a special and sacred place — a place that has personally impacted my own faith. We must pray for the people of Israel. Alabama stands with Israel, and so does all of America!”

Rep. Terri Sewell (District 7):

“I condemn in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack being perpetrated by Hamas on the people of Israel. There is no excuse or justification for such despicable violence. The United States stands with Israel and we offer our condolences to the families of those lost.”

Rep. Gary Palmer (District 6):

“Today’s premeditated invasion of Israel by the Hamas terrorist group is barbaric, wicked, and inhumane. When President Biden enables our enemies around the world, our friends suffer. Today and everyday, the United States must stand with Israel.”

Rep. Mike Rogers (District 3):

“I stand with the people of Israel in the face of the cold-blooded assault that Iran-backed Hamas terrorists have launched on their home. Israel has a steadfast right to defend itself against attacks on its people, and this barbaric attack will not go unanswered. The U.S. will continue to support our ally through robust security assistance which Israel utilizes in its self-defense. Israel remains the United States’ closest ally in the Middle East – our prayers are with the people of Israel.”

Rep. Robert Aderholt (District 4):

“I stand strongly with Israel in her hour of need and pray for those in harms way and under attack.”

Rep. Dale Strong (District 5):

“We must condemn this totally unprovoked attack by Hamas terrorists against our greatest ally, Israel. We pray for the people of Israel and give their government our full support as they fight back to protect their people. I stand with Israel. America stands with Israel.”

Rep. Jerry Carl (District 1):

“We must all condemn the unprovoked violence by Hamas terrorists against Israel. The Biden admin should have never given $6B to Iran to fuel these ruthless terrorists. Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East and now, more than ever, we need to stand with them.”

Rep. Barry Moore (District 2):

“The State of Israel is under terrorist attack, and I hope you’ll join me in praying for them. I condemn this horrific assault on the people of the Holy Land. May God bless them as they work to defend themselves.”