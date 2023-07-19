MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama House and Senate advanced different congressional maps on the third day of a five-day special session to redraw the state’s congressional lines.

The House passed what’s called the “Community of Interest” plan along party lines. It splits the Black Belt into two districts and does not impact incumbents.

District 2 has 42% Black voting age population, and District 7 has 52%. Democrats said the second district isn’t close enough to a majority for Black voters to elect their candidate of choice.

“Why can’t we in Alabama one time do what’s right?” Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) said.

The minority party spent hours saying they don’t think this plan will pass court muster.

“You all have basically dropped the f-bomb on the United States Supreme Court,” Rep. Juandalynn Givan (D-Birmingham) said.

Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) sponsored the map and co-chaired the reapportionment committee. He said while the second district has less than 50% Black voting age population, it does give Black voters the opportunity to elect their candidate of choice.

He said that’s what matters to the court.

“I will proudly present this bill, this map to the court, because I believe this bill complies with the state’s VRA obligations,” Pringle said.

Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) offered an amendment to change the map to the one supported by plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case, known as the VRA Plaintiffs map.

Republicans rejected the amendment. Pringle said he thinks the VRA Map creates other problems.

“That district has some severe racial gerrymanders that we think will draw additional litigation because they go in and break three counties clearly along racial lines,” Pringle said.

The House plan passed on party lines, 74-27.

Meanwhile the Senate’s “Livingston Congressional Plan” passed, 24-8. That map has one majority Black district and a district with 38% Black voting age population. Senate Democrats put forth several of their own maps that were voted down.

“Why couldn’t we have sat down and come up with a solution and say minorities in the state have a voice and we’re willing to give it to them?” Sen. Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) said.

On Thursday, a House committee will consider the Senate map, and a Senate committee will consider the House map. They have a court deadline of Friday to come up with one map.

A federal court will decide whether to approve the map or appoint a special master to redraw the lines during a hearing Aug. 14 in Birmingham.