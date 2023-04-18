MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama House passed a bill banning transgender athletes from playing on public college sports teams that do not align with their biological sex.

HB261 passed the chamber 83 to 5 with 14 abstentions Tuesday.

The bill also bans any athletic association from taking action against a school or retaliating against a student who reports a violation of the act.

Bill sponsor Rep. Susan DuBose says the bill protects women’s sports. Some lawmakers against the bill brought concerns it would lead to legal action against the state.

“This bill will very likely subject the state of Alabama to costly litigation that is going to cost the taxpayers’ dollars that they have earned hard that we should be using toward actual issues,” Rep. Phillip Ensler (D- Montgomery) said.

The bill now heads to the Senate.