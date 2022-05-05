MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As Thursday marks the 71st annual National Day of Prayer, candidates vying for the state’s highest office say their faith would influence how they’d govern.

Hundreds gathered this morning in Montgomery for an annual Prayer Breakfast.

“It’s possibly more important today than any time before for us to pray for our nation,” Gov. Kay Ivey told the crowd.

Ivey and other Republican candidates have been vocal about their faith in their campaigns. Candidate Tim James says he thinks the country has strayed from founding principles rooted in religion, and he wants to change that.

“What’s happened over these many decades, we’ve forgotten this. We’ve lost that cultural foundation, that Judeo-Christian foundation. You look at the world, and it’s a wreck,” James said.

James says as governor he’d oppose abortion and same-sex marriage, and push for prayer in schools.

“Governors must step into the authority that’s been there all along and take these rights back themselves,” James said.

Candidate Lindy Blanchard says she would be a “megaphone” for Christian values. She says that’s especially true when it comes to abortion.

“I look forward to hopefully being that governor that jumps right in and protects our kids right off the bat, and is the strongest in all areas on abortion, against abortions,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard says if elected she would also push for more government transparency, noting the state ranked fourth in corruption in a 2014 study.

Alabama’s primary elections are on May 24, and the last day to register to vote is May 9.