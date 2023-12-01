BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A social media post from Alabama Democrats likening Senator Tommy Tuberville’s views on the military to Nazi Germany remains up despite the party chairman claiming the post would be taken down.

In the Nov. 28 post on “X”, the Alabama Democrats account reposted a video of Sen. Tuberville in which he says wokeness is infiltrating the military.

The Alabama Democrats quoted that video with a picture of Adolf Hitler and the caption: “Tuberville is speaking in code here. Time to call it what it is. “Wokeness” refers to a military that has black, brown, red, yellow, and female leaders. He prefers his military to look like Nazi Germany’s Third Reich. Say what you mean @SenTuberville.”

The post drew criticism from the Anti-Defamation League Southeast.

“Say what you will about another person’s politics, but drawing Hitler and Nazi comparisons – thereby trivializing the Holocaust – is not the answer,” the Anti-Defamation League Southeast posted in response.

On Wednesday, Alabama Democratic Party Chairman Randy Kelley said he did not stand by the party’s post and claimed it would be taken down. As of the time of this article’s publication, however, the post remains.

Kelley said the party would edit the post and repost something with a similar message but without referencing Nazi Germany. As of Friday afternoon, the post has not been altered.

Kelley added the post was made by a technology director.

“It was not the director’s intention to make anything derogatory related to the Holocaust, I can tell you that right now,” Kelley said.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, a member of the Democratic Party, also denounced the post.

“Be better than this,” Maddox wrote in response to the post. “Beyond initiating a war that killed tens of millions and destroyed large swaths of Europe and USSR, Hitler was one of humanity’s most evil individuals who organized the systematic deaths of millions of Jews plus millions more who were ‘enemies’ of the Nazi state.”