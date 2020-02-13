Alabama bill to prevent transgender athletes from competing outside biological gender fails in House

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — 10 a.m.

UPDATE: The vote for the Gender is Real Legislative (GIRL) Act has failed due to lack of motion. As a result, the bill dies and will not move forward to become law.

Vote fails due to lack of motion. — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) February 13, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

9 a.m.

A bill to keep transgender athletes off school teams is being considered in the Alabama Legislature. Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile is sponsoring “Gender is Real Legislative (GIRL) Act.”The bill would prevent students in K-12 public schools from participating on sports teams that conflict with their biological gender.



"Gender is Real Legislative (GIRL) Act” is before a House committee. The bill would keep transgender athletes off school teams. Bill sponsor Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile says its not meant to discriminate. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/58JAHBfi6B — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) February 13, 2020

The bill says public schools can not participate or sponsor or provide coaching staff for interscholastic athletic events at which athletes are allowed to participate in competition against athletes who are of a different biological gender, unless the event specifically includes both biological genders; and to provide that neither the state or any of its political subdivisions may use or permit or allow to be used any property that it owns or controls for interscholastic athletic events at which athletes are allowed to participate in competition against athletes who are of a different biological gender, unless the event specifically includes both biological genders.



Tennessee is considering similar legislation.

LATEST POSTS