BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Polling released Wednesday by Emerson College and The Hill on Roe v Wade has garnered reaction from local agencies.

The results show Alabama primary voters split on Roe v. Wade: 47% think the Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade, while 41% think the Supreme Court should uphold it. Twelve percent (12%) are unsure.

Executive director of Save-A-Life Inc. Lisa Hogan says the results do not surprise her.

She says abortion is a morale issue and not a political issue, and every woman that finds themselves in a unplanned pregnancy is afraid.

“That’s part of our job, for them to take a deep breath before they make a rash decision that you could possibly regret down the road,” Hogan said.

The poll also asked which of the following statements comes closest to their position on abortion: legal in all cases, legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, legal up to 6 weeks of pregnancy, legal only in cases of rape, incest, and when the woman’s life is endangered, or illegal in all cases.

A plurality of respondents, 46%, said abortion should be legal only in cases of rape, incest, and when the woman’s life is endangered. 19% say it should be legal in all cases, 14% say it should be illegal in all cases, 12% say it should be legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, and 9% think it should be legal up to 6 weeks of pregnancy.

Planned Parenthood Southeast communication director Lauren Frazier says that one in four people in the country will have an abortion and its not anyone’s place to judge that decision.

“Politicians are not the experts, we are the experts when it comes to decisions of managing our bodies, families and futures,” Frazier said.

Finally, the poll asked Alabama primary voters whether state lawmakers should make abortion harder to access, easier to access, or simply not pass new abortion laws at all.

48% of voters say the Alabama legislature should make abortion harder to access, 28% say lawmakers should make it easier to access, and 24% say lawmakers should not pass abortion laws.

“There are reasons for people to still find ways to get an abortion,” Hogan said. “There are going to be exceptions everywhere. For us, we believe what the Bible says which is that God is the author of life and we just want them to know what that looks like.”

Frazier says the only way to prevent lawmakers from making stronger abortions laws is by voting in elections.

“We all deserve access to comprehensive health care, including abortion and it’s going to be up to us,” Frazier said. “This is the moment to stand up, get engaged and get mobilized.”

The poll was conducted among 1,000 Alabama voters.