1 dead, 1 recovering after shooting on 39th Court North; Birmingham police investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead after a shooting took place Sunday at 3838 39th Court North.

At 10:21 p.m. January 5, east precinct officers responded to a call of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person, the female victim, lying next to a car unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue were called to the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m. by the hospital staff.

She has not been identified at this time.

Birmingham police detectives were advised that another person, a male, was transported to UAB hospital by private vehicle for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The second person is expected to recover from his injury.

There are no suspects in custody.

If anyone has information regarding the case, they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

