Police want to solve 30 year old Tuscaloosa County cold case

LAKEVIEW, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit have not given up and are still trying to solve a 30-year-old cold case murder in Tuscaloosa County.

The bodies of Carolyn and Acie Worthy were found shot to death Oct. 15, 1989 inside their home in the Lakeview community. The home invasion robbery case was never solved.

Chief Loyd Baker says the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators have not given up and are still on the job trying to find the killer.

“Lots of people that still live there who remember this and there are people still out there who know what happened and we just want them to come forward and give us the information,” Baker said.

After the couple was killed whoever shot them intentionally set the house on fire to destroy evidence. The family was in the process of building a new home on the lake. David Wheeler and his wife were friends with the murdered couple.

“Very sad, we were all upset around here for a good while and we still are upset. But we just never heard anything about who did it. The Worthy family needs to get justice.”

Police say the double murder is connected to another homicide in Graceville Florida. Chief Loyd Baker from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Acie Worthy liked to gamble and show off his money, and his wife wore expensive clothes. The victims were wealthy.

“The motive they believe is murder, murder is the motive. With robbery as a secondary motive. This is someone who went out and enjoyed the hunt and enjoyed the kill.”

Baker is asking anyone who might have helpful information to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s office.

LATEST POSTS