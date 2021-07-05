Police: Three arrested after leaving scene of wreck in Ozark

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — On the Fourth of July, Ozark Police arrested three suspects for leaving the scene of an accident, according to a press release.

There are currently three suspects in custody on felony charges of leaving the scene of the accident. The suspects are Alexander Mcleod, 38, Trevonta Nance, 21, and Jaquires Williams, 24, all residents of Ozark.

According to Ozark authorities, one adult female and one male juvenile were injured after an accident occurred near the intersection of Mixon School Road and Saxon Lane.

Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker told WDHN that the injured juvenile remains in critical condition at Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham. The injured female was taken to Dale County Medical Center.

The root cause of the accident was determined to be speeding and reckless driving.

Chief Walker says the investigation continues and there will be more information released on this case.