Leeia Yvonne Long (Photo courtesy ALEA)

Leeia Yvonne Long (Photo courtesy ALEA)

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Athens teen who may be in danger.

Leeia Yvonne Long, 13, was last seen on Edgewood Road around 11 p.m. Friday. She is 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location should call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.