Police search for Wendy’s robbery suspect; Crime stoppers offering reward

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Do you recognize this person?

The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a Wendy’s Restaurant robbery, and they need the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect.

Authorities say the robbery happened Monday, January 6th around 10:06 a.m. at the Wendy’s located on Valley Avenue.

Police say the suspect walked to the counter and placed an order. Then the suspect began to remove his wallet from his pocket as if he was about to pay, but then presented a handgun and demanded money from the register. The suspect then took money from the register and ran away on foot behind neighboring businesses.



Birmingham Police say the suspect wore a red and gray Alabama toboggan and red Alabama jacket which was later located behind a neighboring business.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, police are asking you to contact the BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

And if your tip leads to an arrest, Crimestoppers will provide a cash reward.