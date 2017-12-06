Police search for suspect wanted for attempted murder in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot Tuesday morning.

Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide investigators have identified 50-year-old William Eubanks as a suspect in the shooting. He is wanted for attempted murder. Captain Kip Hart says the shooting happened at 11:20 a.n. in the 3300 block of Stillman Boulevard.

“Around 11:20, our officers arrived to this location on a call for a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they located a 45-year-old male with a gunshot wound,” Hart explained. “He was transported to DCH hospital for a life-threatening injury.”

Hart says witnesses told police the victim is part of a construction crew building a new business at the location. The suspect William Eubanks came to the construction site to see someone else when he got into an argument with the victim. He allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

“The victim was working here and the suspect came by and we’re not sure what the argument was over, but whatever it was led to him being shot and the suspect on the run,” Hart said.

Captain Hart says shortly after the shooting, investigators used the police helicopter to search for Eubanks from the air.

Eubanks is still on the run. Police ask if you see this suspect, please call Tuscaloosa Police.

