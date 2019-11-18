Highway Patrol: 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — UPDATE: No staff members were involved in the shooting and the store was not evacuated, Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins said in an email.

“This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation,” Jenkins said.

Police said in a Facebook post that a handgun was found at the scene.

Walmart has released a statement about the incident:

Walmart states:

“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible. This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation.”

Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

At least three people have been shot and killed at a Walmart store in Oklahoma, according to local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma. The Associated Press was not able to immediately confirm the reports that people were killed.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

WATCH: Live scene of the shooting. GRAPHIC WARNING

Oklahoma Walmart Shooting WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: http://bit.ly/2CTdgAz Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, November 18, 2019

Police have confirmed that three people have been shot and killed at the Walmart in Duncan.;

ORIGINAL STORY: Local media are reporting that several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.



Fox 25 TV reports that police say three people were shot and wounded Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.



A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS