Coroner: Man’s body found in Warrior River after apparent accidental drowning

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities recovered a man’s body from the Warrior River Friday afternoon.
A fisherman found the man’s body around 1 p.m., according to Walker County Coroner Joey Vick, who believes the death to be an accidental drowning.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the Cordova Police Department are working with the coroner’s office to identify the man.
This is a developing story, which will be updated when new information is made available.
