CALERA, ALA. (WIAT) — A portion of I-65 North has now been cleared after a police pursuit that began in Chilton County and ended near Calera shut down the road.

According to the Chilton County Police Department, Calera police used spike sticks to stop the vehicle, the driver of which was reportedly uncooperative.

By 1:30 p.m., the situation had been resolved and the road was opened back up again.