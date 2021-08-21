Police officers crash Zumba class

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A five-year-old child that was missing from East Lake Park in Birmingham has been found, police say.

The child was located in a car near 8423 3rd Avenue South at 11:03 p.m. and taken to the police command post at the site of his disappearance. He had been missing for around three hours. He was found several blocks from where he was last seen.