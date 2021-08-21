Police officers crash Zumba class

SHAKOPEE COUNTY, Mich. (WIAT) — Some police officers in Minnesota decided to crash an outdoor Zumba class. While they seem to be having a blast, let’s just say they need a few more practice classes – to get up to speed! One of them even joked – quote: “I may have to implement a Zumba dance class into our training curriculum.”
