Police officer accused of obstructing other city’s officers

by: Associated Press

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A police sergeant from Daleville, Alabama, is accused of obstructing officers investigating a suspicious vehicle in Dothan.

News outlets report 24-year-old Tyrian Quartez Richey was arrested Saturday on charges including obstructing a government operation and harassing a public official.

Dothan police Lt. Ray Mock says patrol officers noticed a suspicious vehicle outside a hotel Saturday and saw people laying down inside of it. He says officers were speaking with the occupants when Richey came down from a motel room and started an “altercation.”

Richey has since posted a signature bond and been released. Daleville police Chief Allen Medley says Richey, a two-year department veteran, was immediately put on administrative leave. He says this is the first time Richey has been accused of a crime while employed at the department.

