Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  9
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police

Police: Man told to turn down music grabs sword, chases man

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Manchester Police Department via AP)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man has been accused of grabbing a 2 1/2-foot-long (76 centimeters) sword and chasing after another man who asked him to turn down his music, police in Manchester, New Hampshire, said. 

A man knocked on the door of Benjamin Layland, 47, on Monday, police said. Layland reportedly became upset and grabbed the sword. He allegedly chased the man down a hall, police said. The man got away and there were no injuries. 

Layland was charged with criminal threatening. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories