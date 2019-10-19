Police: Man killed peeping tom outside girlfriend’s house

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is charged with manslaughter for fatally beating a peeping tom who had been peering into his girlfriend’s window as they had sex.

Victor Vickery was charged Thursday with the July 2018 death of 57-year-old Asaad Akar.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that the 30-year-old Vickery and his girlfriend were in bed when they heard a sound, which had happened before. Vickery went outside and found Akar, who had a criminal record for prowling.

The two began fighting while the girlfriend called 911. Vickery told Fort Lauderdale police Akar attacked him and that he punched and kicked Akar a few times. Akar died at the hospital later that night.

Vickery is jailed on $100,000 bail. He is also charged with a sexual battery that happened a month after Akar’s death.

