BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning in Birmingham.
Officers report that two men were shot and killed on 48th Place. One of the victims was found on the street and while another was found in a car. The call came in after three this morning through ShotSpotter. Police are looking for witnesses.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
LATEST HEADLINES
- The Postal Service wants you to send your packages early this holiday season
- Man seen exhaling on women outside Trump golf club charged
- Police investigating shooting on 48th Place in Birmingham
- Alabama’s contact tracing app expands capabilities, still very few have downloaded it
- Louisiana mother donates her kidney to save her 7-year-old son