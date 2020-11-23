Police investigating shooting on 48th Place in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning in Birmingham.

Officers report that two men were shot and killed on 48th Place. One of the victims was found on the street and while another was found in a car. The call came in after three this morning through ShotSpotter. Police are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.