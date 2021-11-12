2 injured, 2 dead in southwest Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police said Friday night that a homicide investigation is underway in the southwest part of the city.

A social media post made just before 7 p.m. Friday by Birmingham Police Department said the investigation is taking place in the 1100 block of 33rd St. SW.

A heavy police presence is on the scene.

A public information officer with the Birmingham Police Department is expected to provide more information soon.

