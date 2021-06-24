Police give Missouri boy new puppy after his was killed

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KTVI) — The St. Charles Police Department surprised a young boy with a new puppy after his was run over two weeks ago.

Jayden Williams was walking his dog when she slipped out of her collar and ran into traffic. The 12-year-old’s dad was at work when it happened, but St. Charles City Animal Control officer Robert Norris arrived to help.

“The little boy came up to me and was like, ‘I need help, please save my dog.’ The dog was in the middle of the street,’” Norris said.

Jayden’s dog had been hit by a car and did not survive. Norris said he could tell Jayden was distraught but trying to be brave through his tears. He called his command staff to see what they could do for the boy.

The story started spreading across St. Charles police departments, and they contacted Five Acres Animal Shelter.

The city police department, animal control, and community development banned together and raised money to get Jayden a new dog, along with some Cardinals tickets and a Nintendo Switch.

“To say he was excited is an understatement,” said Ashley Michels, St. Charles Police Department. “I had to hold back some serious emotion here.”

Jayden named his 12-week-old pup Angel.

“Days like this make me so very proud to be a part of this organization. We’ve got some pretty good-hearted folks up there so if you see them around maybe say a quick thanks!” Michels said.

Quincy Williams, Jayden’s dad, said he is thankful for the kindness shown toward his son.

“Honestly, everything they have done for me is unbelievable,” he said. “We have been having a rough time for a little while, and it put a smile on his face and did something I couldn’t do for him right now.”