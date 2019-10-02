Police find 3 bodies at Alabama home

by: Associated Press

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found three bodies at a north Alabama home and are questioning a person who was at the residence.

News outlets report that deputies went to a residence in Limestone County on Wednesday morning on a welfare check and discovered the bodies of three adults on the property.

One dead person was in a house, another was in a garage and a third was in a shed. Video shows police tape strung outside a single-story home.

Investigators were questioning another person who was found at the home, but no arrests were made immediately.

Officials haven’t released any of the victims’ names.

