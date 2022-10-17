BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials say that road rage is what prompted Sunday’s standoff in Hoover that led to an officer from the Hoover Police Department getting shot and a suspect being taken into police custody.

Law enforcement officials and driving school instructors said it is important for all drivers to recognize road rage and how to handle it because we all share the same road.

Before you even step into the car, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Justin O’Neal said to make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, get out of an aggressor’s way and only blow the horn in an emergency.

Kara Taylor is a senior driving instructor at All N 1 in Birmingham. She said dealing with road rage is one of the most important things for all drivers to understand.

“You always want to try and ignore the person and just move out of the way. Never engage the aggressor,” Taylor said. “You just need to stay calm, try to look at anything in a positive manner instead of being negative about the situation.”

Taylor said it’s important to check your rear view and side mirrors and if you notice someone making hand gestures, start to turn high beams on and off indicating for you to get out of the way, someone starts tailgating or brake checking you that it is important to safely get out of the aggressor’s way.

Lazaria James is a resident in Calera who said she worries about retaliation for reacting to an aggressive driver.

“I usually choose to not pay attention to it because now a days it’s very dangerous for you to have a reaction,” James said. “Every action doesn’t need a reaction.”

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Justin O’Neal said it is important to know how to share the road with everyone. He said if you feel like you’re a victim of road rage to call 9-1-1 as soon as possible.

“People need to learn to calm down a little bit, don’t get so frustrated with the other drivers out there,” O’Neal said. “Let [dispatch] know what’s going on. Slow down, let them go on and get as much detail on that vehicle and that person as you possibly can and let law enforcement handle it.”

In 2019, Alabama passed an anti-road rage law that prohibits drivers from staying in the left lane of a highway for more than a mile and a half without passing another vehicle. When you see those signs to keep right except to pass – that’s not a suggestion, it’s the law, O’Neal said.

