Police: Dog hits throttle, causes four-wheeler in hit owner

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama man was seriously injured when his dog apparently hit the throttle on a four-wheeler and the all-terrain vehicle ran over him.

WKRG-TV reports that the accident happened Thursday. Loxley police say the man had his dog tied to the handlebars of the four-wheeler. The dog’s leash apparently tangled with the throttle and caused the ATV to hit the man.

The station reported that Highway 59 was shut down momentarily as the man was airlifted to a local hospital. Police said the man was in stable condition and expected to recover. The dog was not injured in the accident.

