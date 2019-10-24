Police arrest juvenile over alleged school threat

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Police have arrested a juvenile over an alleged threat upon a school in north Alabama.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement by Twitter on Thursday saying it had responded to a report of a supposed “hit list” at Brewer High School in Somerville.

The department says a juvenile was arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

Authorities haven’t released the person’s name or given any details on the alleged threat.

The sheriff’s office says the school is secure and additional deputies are on campus.

