Police arrest juvenile over alleged school threat

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Police have arrested a juvenile over an alleged threat upon a school in north Alabama.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement by Twitter on Thursday saying it had responded to a report of a supposed “hit list” at Brewer High School in Somerville.
The department says a juvenile was arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat.
Authorities haven’t released the person’s name or given any details on the alleged threat.
The sheriff’s office says the school is secure and additional deputies are on campus.
