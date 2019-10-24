Breaking News
2 charged in murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

Police arrest juvenile over alleged school threat

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Police have arrested a juvenile over an alleged threat upon a school in north Alabama.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement by Twitter on Thursday saying it had responded to a report of a supposed “hit list” at Brewer High School in Somerville.

The department says a juvenile was arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

Authorities haven’t released the person’s name or given any details on the alleged threat.

The sheriff’s office says the school is secure and additional deputies are on campus.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Disney on Ice Dream Big Sweepstakes

Enter NOW for your chance to win tickets!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events