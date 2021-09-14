Plenty of rain today through Friday as Nicholas tracks along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Alabama

The weather starts to change today thanks to Nicholas. It made landfall last night on the SE Texas Coast on the Matagorda Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane. It is now a tropical storm and will turn to the east today and slow down. This will spread heavy rain across Texas and Louisiana today. Clouds from Nicholas will spread across central Alabama today and with the heating of the day we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some downpours are possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

On Tuesday night, we will see the northern edge of the rain from Nicholas spread into central Alabama. Some downpours are possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be a soggy day across the Birmingham area thanks to Nicholas. The system will weaken to just a low, but it will slow down with torrential rain across southern Louisiana and the Mississippi Coast. We will be far enough north not to see the heaviest rain, but expect a steady light to moderate rain throughtout the day. The clouds and rain will help keep high temperatures only in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers will continue Wednesday night with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday will have more rain and thunderstorms as Nicholas slowly moves east along the I-10 corridor. Some of the rain could be heavy at times across central Alabama. Rain totals between Wednesday and Friday could be around 1-3 inches across central Alabama. This could lead to minor flooding issues along streams, creeks, and rivers. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s each day.

Weekend Outlook: Nicholas will be just an area of low pressure and its remnants will remain over the SE U.S. We will stay warm and humid in the wake of the tropical system too. Expect Saturday and Sunday to have scattered showers and thunderstorms with some downpours. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Nicholas made landfall around 12:30 AM today along the Matagorda Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph. It will spread heavy rain across SE TX and LA today as it turns east around a subtropical ridge of high pressure and slows down. This slow motion will allow for torrential rain today through Thursday across Louisiana. Rainfall totals will be around 6-10″+ along I-10 corridor from Houston to New Orleans to the Mississippi Coast. Expect plenty of flooding concerns.





Central Alabama will be far enough north of the center of Nicholas, so we will not get the heaviest rains. However, we will still be close enough to see numerous showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday through Friday. Fortunately, the heaviest will be be south and west of Birmingham from Montgomery to the coast. However, this could change if Nicholas tracks farther north. We will keep an eye on this.

A strong tropical wave is off the west coast of Africa. Conditions are favorable for development as it gets better organized today, and a tropical depression could form by the weekend as it moves west across the eastern Atlantic Ocean. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

There is an area of low pressure forecast to form mid-week just north of the central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacts with a trough of low pressure. Some development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form later this week as the system moves north across the western Atlantic.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

