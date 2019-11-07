UPLAND, CA – (WIAT & CBS) Fire crews are on the scene of a plane that crashed into a house causing the house to go up in flames.

It happened Upland, California around 2 p.m.

WATCH: PLANE CRASHES INTO A HOUSE IN CALIFORNIA

BREAKING: PLANE CRASHES INTO A HOUSE IN UPLAND, CALIFORNIA BREAKING: PLANE CRASHES INTO A HOUSE IN UPLAND, CALIFORNIA Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Several fire crews were on the scene working to put the flames out as half of the house could be seen engulfed in flames.

Crews work to extinguish the flames for a few hours.

The remains of what appears to be a parachute are visible from above the scene; some small private aircraft are equipped with such safety features in case of engine failure at altitude.

Fire Departments responded to the residence where flames were seen shooting through the roof. It’s reported that people who were inside the home are safe although the fate of anyone on the plane is not known.

It is unclear what may have caused the crash. No other homes were damaged.